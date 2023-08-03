News
Bagan forward Bhat among India probables for Asian Cup qualifiers

Bagan forward Bhat among India probables for Asian Cup qualifiers

By Rediff Sports
August 03, 2023 18:05 IST
18-year-old Suhail Ahmad Bhat is seen as the next big thing in Indian football and has been dubbed Kashmir's Sunil Chhetri.

IMAGE: 18-year-old Suhail Ahmad Bhat is seen as the next big thing in Indian football and has been dubbed Kashmir's Sunil Chhetri. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swarna Bhattacharya/Twitter

Mohun Bagan's teen sensation Suhail Ahmad Bhat was among the 28 probables for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar Qualifiers, listed by the All India Football Federation, on Thursday. 

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers, to be held from September 6-12 in Dalian, China, will also serve as a qualifier for the men's Olympic football tournament in Paris next year.

 

Bhat is the youngest among the probables shortlisted by the AIFF for the India under-23 squad.

18-year-old Bhat is seen as the next big thing in Indian football and has been dubbed Kashmir's Sunil Chhetri. He was included in India's Under-16 team in 2021.

The Indian squad will undergo a preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar starting on August 12.

India is drawn against hosts China, Maldives and UAE in Group G.

Probables:

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Halen Nongtdu, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

Forwards: Sourav K, Vikram Partap Singh, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.

