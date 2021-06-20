News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: Will Bad Weather Affect Day 3?

WTC Final: Will Bad Weather Affect Day 3?

By Rediff Cricket
June 20, 2021 09:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

WTC

IMAGE: The players go off for bad light on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final, June 19, 2021. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
 

Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand produced 64 overs of play, and Day 3 is more or less likely to be similar, although the threat of rain does lurk over the game.

The weather forecast for Sunday currently appears good enough ahead of the start of Day 3.

As per the forecast on AccuWeather, the chances of showers in the morning are somewhere around 40 to 50 per cent, and while cloudy weather beckons, there is a strong possibility of some showers halting play.

'Heavy showers continuing during the morning, gradually easing during the afternoon to allow some brief sunny spells. Staying dry into the evening and overnight. Maximum temperature 21 °C', according to the UK Met department.

The final hour or so of Day 3 is expected to remain clear, but overcast skies promise to remain throughout, which may once again lead to light issues in the final stages of the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
WTC final: Captain Kohli leads India's revival on Day 2
WTC final: Captain Kohli leads India's revival on Day 2
'India played really well, put away bad balls'
'India played really well, put away bad balls'
'250 will be a reasonable score in these conditions'
'250 will be a reasonable score in these conditions'
Despite its FMCG push, for Street ITC is tobacco play
Despite its FMCG push, for Street ITC is tobacco play
Euro 2020: Goal of the day
Euro 2020: Goal of the day
J-K leaders mull over attending PM's meet in Delhi
J-K leaders mull over attending PM's meet in Delhi
Meet Bollywood's IMPRESSIVE DADDIES
Meet Bollywood's IMPRESSIVE DADDIES

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC Final: How Openers kept Kiwis at bay

WTC Final: How Openers kept Kiwis at bay

Vote! Will Kohli-Rahane see India past 300?

Vote! Will Kohli-Rahane see India past 300?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use