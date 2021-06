June 20, 2021 07:55 IST

Bad light stopped play on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final at Southampton.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli plays a shot on Day 2 at Southampton, June 19, 2021. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India were 146 for 3 when play was called off.

Captain Virat Kohli was at the crease having scored 44 runs along with Ajinkya Rahane who was batting on 29.

Will Kohli and Rahane hold the fort for India on Day 3 or will the weather favour the Black Cap seamers?

