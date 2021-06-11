News
WTC final: 'If India play four seamers, Shardul is my pick'

WTC final: 'If India play four seamers, Shardul is my pick'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 11, 2021 14:06 IST
'You will need batting options in the lower order and Shardul gives you that.'

Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates a wicket during the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane, on January 18, 2021. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India should look at Shardul Thakur over Mohammad Siraj as the fourth fast bowling option in the side for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in case of overcast conditions in Southamptom, said former selector Sarandeep Singh.

 

Sarandeep, whose tenure ended earlier this year, has picked Shardul over Siraj because of his batting ability which he displayed very well in the Australia Test series.

As things stand, India are likely to go in with three pacers and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the final beginning June 18.

"If conditions are overcast, then you can play an extra fast bowler after Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. My pick would be Shardul though Siraj has also done very well," Sarandeep said.

"You will need batting options in the lower order and Shardul gives you that. The ball will do a bit at Southampton and Shardul is good at swinging the ball. He has years of experience in domestic cricket and has a very sharp cricketing mind.

"If a fourth pacer is picked, then Jadeja unfortunately will have to sit out. Ashwin should play as there are quite a few left-handers in the New Zealand side."

The batting unit looks pretty settled but Sarandeep said it will be an important series for young opener Shubman Gill, who could not replicate his success in Australia in the home series against England.

"Shubman is a class act. I am confident he would do well and most probably start with the WTC final with Rohit. He did not have the best of times against England at home, I hope he finds a way to bounce back in their own backyard.

"There is tremendous competition for the opening slot with Mayank sitting out despite doing well in his short Test career so far. Then you have got the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal waiting in the queue," said Sarandeep.

Talking about the fresh faces picked in the second string squad for the Sri Lanka tour in July, Sarandeep said it was surprising to see all-rounder Shivam Dube not making the cut as a back up for Hardik Pandya.

"What happens in case Hardik is not able to bowl? You needed back up in Dube or Vijay Shankar. You have picked six spinners and all of them won't get to play so it made sense to add another fast bowling all-rounder," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Why Siraj should play the WTC final...
'Shastri has moulded India into world beaters'
Kohli and Co get into the groove for WTC
FDA denies Covaxin emergency use permission in US
Motown in slow lane as PV sales sink 66% in May
Is this the SECRET to Katrina's hair?
Yogi Adityanath meets Modi in Delhi amid UP tumult
World Test Championship - 2021

The challenges ahead of India in WTC final

Is Athiya Shetty with K L Rahul in England?

