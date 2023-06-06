News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: Who Will Own The Mace?

WTC Final: Who Will Own The Mace?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 06, 2023 15:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Test Mace ahead of the WTC final. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins were snapped with the prized ICC Test Mace on Tuesday.

India and Australia will vie for the Test Mace when they square off in the WTC final at The Oval in London beginning Wednesday.

Rohit acknowledged his team's versatility across all conditions as they claimed away victories against England and South Africa and Sri Lanka early on their path to ensure an easier run home.

'Overall, if you look at the consistent cricket that we played, we displayed good cricket all around,' Rohit told the ICC.

'It's a very tough tournament. We've got to play consistent cricket throughout the couple of years to get here,' he added.

'You need all the departments to do well for you,' Rohit explained. 'And I thought our strength really has been all three departments.'

 

'It's really satisfying (to be here). You've got to win lots of games, not only at home but away,' Cummins said.

'The team has been excellent over the last few years and they deserve to be here in the final. It's all to play for. It's exciting.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The Stars Who Steered India To WTC Final
The Stars Who Steered India To WTC Final
WTC final: Hussain tells India: Read conditions well
WTC final: Hussain tells India: Read conditions well
Kohli ready to level up against Aussies in WTC final
Kohli ready to level up against Aussies in WTC final
Days after train crash, 101 bodies yet to be identified
Days after train crash, 101 bodies yet to be identified
Hackers target YouTube channels of journalist, comedian
Hackers target YouTube channels of journalist, comedian
BSF jawan dead in firing by suspected Kuki terrorists
BSF jawan dead in firing by suspected Kuki terrorists
Odisha rescuer hallucinated blood on seeing water
Odisha rescuer hallucinated blood on seeing water

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Khawaja, not Warner, the real threat for India

Khawaja, not Warner, the real threat for India

WTC Final: Rahane's 'freer mind' can turn the tables

WTC Final: Rahane's 'freer mind' can turn the tables

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances