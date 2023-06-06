WTC Final: How Rahane's 'freer mind' can turn the tables

'I don't think he will be in that place now as he has seen life after Test cricket, almost like a retired cricketer. Now, he has got the opportunity, I feel his mind will be a lot freer'

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane's last Test appearance for India was in January 2022, and he has since been out of the red-ball setup. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar backs Ajinkya Rahane's return to the Indian side ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London after 18-19 months.

In an exclusive interview with Star Sports, Manjrekar discussed Rahane's mindset for the ICC World Test Championship Final, acknowledging the pressure he faced during his previous stint.

"He (Rahane) was under tremendous pressure the last time when he was playing for India. It's a tough time when a batter goes into bat, thinking that this could be the last innings of his Test career. That is a difficult place to be in.”

“I don't think he will be in that place now as he has seen life after Test cricket, almost like a retired cricketer. Now, he has got the opportunity, I feel his mind will be a lot freer. People might think his IPL form has contributed to his selection and comeback."

Rahane's last Test appearance for India was in January 2022, and he has since been out of the red-ball setup. His performance in 2021 was underwhelming, scoring just 479 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 20.82.

However, he displayed promising form in the memorable Border-Gavaskar series of 2020/21, where he captained India's comeback after the infamous 36 all out.

In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Rahane has been in good touch, accumulating 634 runs in 11 innings at an average of 57.64, including two centuries.

Manjrekar also said, "But he had a good first-class season as well. So, we might see some benefit there. I have been there. I have been dropped from the Indian team. I have got loads of runs at the first-class level but when you come back to Test cricket, you realize that it's a completely different ball game. So, Ajinkya Rahane will have a freer mind, but he will have his work cut out as well. Test cricket is a different ball game and he is playing against a top-notch opposition. I have no idea how he is going to bat. There's some indication that he's back in form, but it is a completely different scenario."

Manjrekar acknowledged Rahane's impressive domestic performance but emphasised that Test cricket is a different ball game.

He added, "But he had a good first-class season as well. So, we might see some benefit there. I have been there. I have been dropped from the Indian team. I have got loads of runs at the first-class level but when you come back to Test cricket, you realize that it's a completely different ball game. So, Ajinkya Rahane will have a freer mind, but he will have his work cut out as well. Test cricket is a different ball game and he is playing against a top-notch opposition. I have no idea how he is going to bat. There's some indication that he's back in form, but it is a completely different scenario."