Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Special About Labuschagne's Shorts?

What's Special About Labuschagne's Shorts?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 10, 2023 09:39 IST
IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne adjusts his groin guard while revealing his interesting underpants. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia's No. 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne grabbed eyeballs on Day 3 of the WTC final at The Oval in London on Friday.

He was first caught stealing 40 winks just after opener David Warner's dismissal.

 

Then when he came out in the middle to bat, it was his shorts that caught the attention of the cameras this time.

While adjusting his groin guard, between overs, Labuschagne's underpants were revealed.

The batter wore underpants custom made to commemorate Australia's 4-0 Ashes victory over England in 2021-2022.

Are they his lucky shorts? We'll know once the World Champions are revealed at the end of what is panning out to be an intriguing WTC final!

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

