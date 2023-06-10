News
Labuschagne Caught Napping!

Labuschagne Caught Napping!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 10, 2023 08:47 IST
IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne was enjoying a snooze when David Warner was dismissed. Photograph: Kind courtesy, cricket.com.au/Twitter

Australia's No, 3 batter Marnus Labuschagne was caught by the cameras taking a snooze outside the dressing room while waiting his turn to bat on Day 3 of the WTC final at The Oval in London on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Such has been Australia's showing on a baking day in London, Labuschagne was among those who did not expect David Warner to survive less than four overs when he came out to bat in their second innings.

 

The 28 year old was caught napping with his feet up in the pavilion when he was rudely woken up by the loud cheers of Indian fans who were celebrating Warner's early dismissal.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne is struck on the hand by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Blinking rapidly, he hurriedly grabbed his bat to make his way to the crease.

If he was still groggy, he was completely woken up when he was knocked a couple of times on the fingers by Mohammed Siraj's sharp deliveries, early in his innings.

Labuschagne's little power nap helped him there on end as he played watchfully to stay unbeaten on 41 at the close of play on Day 3.

REDIFF CRICKET
