Slow And Steady Australia Take Control

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur led India's spirited fightback, but Australia were sitting in control after stretching their lead to 296 runs at stumps on Day 3 of the World Test Championship at The Oval on Friday.

After bowling out India for 296 to take a sizeable 173 run first innings lead, Marnus Labuschagne's patient 41 guided Australia to 123/4 and put them on course for victory with two days left.



Rahane and Thakur brought India back into the contest with a 109-run partnership. Rahane, who became the 13th Indian to cross 5,000 runs in Test cricket, stroked 89, while his Mumbai team-mate stroked 51 -- his third fifty in a row at The Oval to equal the record set by the great Don Bradman.

IMAGE: What's Virat Kohli telling Marnus Labuschagne? Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Labuschagne is struck on the gloves by a Mohammed Siraj zinger. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Labuschagne loses his footing after being struck high on the pads by Siraj. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates first innings centurion Travis Head's wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav gets Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Siraj's sunglasses comes off as he dives to stop the ball. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Siraj sends David Warner back to the pavilion. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cameron Green and Steve Smith celebrate Shardul Thakur's wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Green took a superb catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane off Pat Cummins' bowling. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Thakur hit his third Test fifty in a row at The Oval -- to equal the record set by the legendary Sir Don Bradman. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rahane rescued India with a solid 89 as he went past 5,000 Test runs. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cummins celebrates, but it was ruled a no-ball on review. Thakur gets a reprieve. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: The dejected Australian players after the LBW appeal was overturned on review because Cummins had bowled a no-ball. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Thakur receives medical treatment after being struck on the arm by Cummins. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Green reacts after dropping Thakur off Pat Cummins. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images