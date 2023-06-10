News
Slow And Steady Australia Take Control

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 10, 2023 09:02 IST
Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur led India's spirited fightback, but Australia were sitting in control after stretching their lead to 296 runs at stumps on Day 3 of the World Test Championship at The Oval on Friday.

After bowling out India for 296 to take a sizeable 173 run first innings lead, Marnus Labuschagne's patient 41 guided Australia to 123/4 and put them on course for victory with two days left.

Rahane and Thakur brought India back into the contest with a 109-run partnership. Rahane, who became the 13th Indian to cross 5,000 runs in Test cricket, stroked 89, while his Mumbai team-mate stroked 51 -- his third fifty in a row at The Oval to equal the record set by the great Don Bradman.

IMAGE: What's Virat Kohli telling Marnus Labuschagne? Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Labuschagne is struck on the gloves by a Mohammed Siraj zinger. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Labuschagne loses his footing after being struck high on the pads by Siraj. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates first innings centurion Travis Head's wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav gets Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Siraj's sunglasses comes off as he dives to stop the ball. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Siraj sends David Warner back to the pavilion. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Cameron Green and Steve Smith celebrate Shardul Thakur's wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Green took a superb catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane off Pat Cummins' bowling. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Thakur hit his third Test fifty in a row at The Oval -- to equal the record set by the legendary Sir Don Bradman. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Rahane rescued India with a solid 89 as he went past 5,000 Test runs. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Cummins celebrates, but it was ruled a no-ball on review. Thakur gets a reprieve. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The dejected Australian players after the LBW appeal was overturned on review because Cummins had bowled a no-ball. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Thakur receives medical treatment after being struck on the arm by Cummins. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Green reacts after dropping Thakur off Pat Cummins. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: K S Bharat bowled by Scott Boland. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
REDIFF CRICKET
