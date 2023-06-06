News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: Tendulkar says India will have this advantage

WTC Final: Tendulkar says India will have this advantage

Source: PTI
June 06, 2023 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar said India will be happy with the spin-friendly nature of the Oval pitch. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said the spin-friendly nature of the Oval pitch will make India a confident side going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia from Wednesday.

With India boasting of two wonderful spinners to choose from in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Tendulkar said the team can take a lot of heart from the pitch factor.

"The Indian team will be happy that they are playing at the Oval. The nature of the Oval pitch is such that it assists the spinners as the match goes on. So, spinners will come into play a little bit.

"It need not be always a turning track as sometimes the spinners rely a lot on the bounce, sometimes that little bit of zip that they get off the pitch, also on the overhead conditions and it depends a lot on the shiny side of the ball.

"If they are able to get that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without the pitch coming into play. So, Oval is going to be good venue for India," said Tendulkar in his website 100mbsports.

India will also carry a positive vibe when they enter the Oval as their last outing at this venue had resulted in an emphatic win — a 157-run romp against England in 2021. Tendulkar said good memories of that match will burn bright and will spur the Indians.

 

"100 per cent. Whenever you have such memories, they will stay with you. The Indian team would not have forgotten that the last time they played there (the Oval), they had a superb outing. They won the game and as I said good memories stay long with you," said Tendulkar.

Similarly, England had towelled the Aussies by 135 runs in the 2019 Ashes Test in London, and Tendulkar said they might just be hurting a bit. However, the batting maestro added that the Australians can be an extremely competitive side.

"Bruises take some time to heal. But Australia is a beautiful team as they have a balanced squad. There are guys who have been around for a long time now and some young faces as well.

"It is a nice blend of youth and experience. Australia have always been competitive and whether they have a full squad or not, once they cross that rope they are going to be very competitive," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar said the extensive County stint that Cheteshwar Pujara and Marnus Labuschagne recently had will come handy for their teams in the big game.

"Of course, playing in County cricket can be of great value. Both Pujara and Labuschagne had considerable outing in the County cricket recently. Smith not as much as the other two, but whatever match practice one can get is very handy because the conditions are different.

"Our guys have played T20 and now they have gone to England, so are some players from Australia as they were playing T20 here but I believe playing practice matches... no better practice than that," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who's Kohli Mimicking?
Who's Kohli Mimicking?
Khawaja, not Warner, the real threat for India
Khawaja, not Warner, the real threat for India
The way they're going about it is exciting: Head
The way they're going about it is exciting: Head
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
Cops crack down on anti-Muslim posters in U'khand town
CBI begins investigation into Balasore train accident
CBI begins investigation into Balasore train accident
Semis Showdown: Sabalenka, Muchova clash at French Open
Semis Showdown: Sabalenka, Muchova clash at French Open
Athawale seeks cabinet berth for party in Maha rejig
Athawale seeks cabinet berth for party in Maha rejig

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Shubman Gill: The rising star under Kohli's wings

Shubman Gill: The rising star under Kohli's wings

Rohit's injury scare adds tension ahead of WTC Final

Rohit's injury scare adds tension ahead of WTC Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances