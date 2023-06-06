News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I think the way they're going about it is exciting: Travis Head

I think the way they're going about it is exciting: Travis Head

Source: ANI
June 06, 2023 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Travis Head likes England’s ‘new and fresh’ style of cricket. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australian batter Travis Head likes the way England skipper Ben Stokes and Head coach Brendon McCullum are leading the English Test team. He said that their style of cricket is "new and fresh".

"I like it, I think the way they're going about it is exciting. It's new and it's fresh, and they're coming up with a style that's true to them and true to 'Baz' (McCullum) and Stokes," Travis Head said to cricket.com.au.

The Australian batter had a great stint in the last Ashes. Australia had clinched the series 4-0 where Head had a great contribution. In the first match at Gabba, he scored a brilliant hundred.

Talking about his aggressive strike rate in red-ball cricket as he is the fourth batter with the highest strike rate in test cricket since December 2021.

"The runs-to-balls ratio doesn't look like it, but I think in that Tassie Test match I did rein it in," he added.

 

"Marnus (Labuschagne) laughed it off that game saying that it was slogging and we were going a million miles an hour, so I joke with him and say 'you were, but I was very calm and kept the ball really close and actually played really, really nice cricket shots, If I'm 180 off 80, or 80 off 80, it can look exactly the same for me," Head further said to cricket.com.au.

Australian team are preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from Wednesday at the Oval. After this, they have the Ashes series which will start on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Khawaja, not Warner, the real threat for India
Khawaja, not Warner, the real threat for India
Andy Flower joins Aus coaching staff
Andy Flower joins Aus coaching staff
WTC Final: Who Will Own The Mace?
WTC Final: Who Will Own The Mace?
Semis Showdown: Sabalenka, Muchova clash at French Open
Semis Showdown: Sabalenka, Muchova clash at French Open
Athawale seeks cabinet berth for party in Maha rejig
Athawale seeks cabinet berth for party in Maha rejig
Shubman Gill: The rising star under Kohli's wings
Shubman Gill: The rising star under Kohli's wings
Sengol And The BJP's Election 2024 Plan
Sengol And The BJP's Election 2024 Plan

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Can India Break the Jinx in WTC Final?

Can India Break the Jinx in WTC Final?

WTC Final: Rahane's 'freer mind' can turn the tables

WTC Final: Rahane's 'freer mind' can turn the tables

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances