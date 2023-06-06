I think the way they're going about it is exciting: Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head likes England’s ‘new and fresh’ style of cricket. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australian batter Travis Head likes the way England skipper Ben Stokes and Head coach Brendon McCullum are leading the English Test team. He said that their style of cricket is "new and fresh".

"I like it, I think the way they're going about it is exciting. It's new and it's fresh, and they're coming up with a style that's true to them and true to 'Baz' (McCullum) and Stokes," Travis Head said to cricket.com.au.

The Australian batter had a great stint in the last Ashes. Australia had clinched the series 4-0 where Head had a great contribution. In the first match at Gabba, he scored a brilliant hundred.

Talking about his aggressive strike rate in red-ball cricket as he is the fourth batter with the highest strike rate in test cricket since December 2021.

"The runs-to-balls ratio doesn't look like it, but I think in that Tassie Test match I did rein it in," he added.

"Marnus (Labuschagne) laughed it off that game saying that it was slogging and we were going a million miles an hour, so I joke with him and say 'you were, but I was very calm and kept the ball really close and actually played really, really nice cricket shots, If I'm 180 off 80, or 80 off 80, it can look exactly the same for me," Head further said to cricket.com.au.

Australian team are preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from Wednesday at the Oval. After this, they have the Ashes series which will start on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.