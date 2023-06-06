News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit's injury scare adds tension ahead of WTC Final

Rohit's injury scare adds tension ahead of WTC Final

Source: PTI
June 06, 2023 17:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on the left thumb while batting in the nets a day before the World Test Championship final against Australia.

On another nippy and overcast morning in London, Rohit was among the four squad members who turned up for optional practice. Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and K S Bharat were the others who showed up in the morning session along with the net bowlers.

 

Rohit, who was taking throwdowns, was seen holding his left thumb following a hit in the nets but he did not appear to be in a lot of discomfort. As a precautionary measure, he did not bat after that.

BCCI sources said "there is no issue" with him ahead of the title clash beginning in London on Wednesday.

The Oval, which hosted its first Test back in 1880, is staging a five-day game for the very first time in June.

The mornings have been cold and overcast in the last two days but forecast is clear for the first three days of the game. Rain is expected over the weekend and there is a reserve day kept for potential loss of play during the five days. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can India Break the Jinx in WTC Final?
Can India Break the Jinx in WTC Final?
The Stars Who Steered India To WTC Final
The Stars Who Steered India To WTC Final
Who's Kohli Mimicking?
Who's Kohli Mimicking?
French Open PIX: Muchova surges into semis
French Open PIX: Muchova surges into semis
NCB makes India's 'largest-ever' LSD seizure, 6 held
NCB makes India's 'largest-ever' LSD seizure, 6 held
5 held over death of 2 in firing at Assam border
5 held over death of 2 in firing at Assam border
Vedanta's brand fee helps VRL repay part of its debt
Vedanta's brand fee helps VRL repay part of its debt

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Rohit's goal: Winning WTC before stepping down

Rohit's goal: Winning WTC before stepping down

WTC Final: Who Will Own The Mace?

WTC Final: Who Will Own The Mace?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances