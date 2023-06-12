News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: 'Smith-Head partnership was the difference'

WTC Final: 'Smith-Head partnership was the difference'

Source: PTI
June 12, 2023 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Travis Head and Steve Smith put on 285 runs for the fourth wicket to power Australia to 469 in their first innings. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch believes the 285-run first innings partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head made the difference in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval.

 

India lost their second WTC final as Australia clinched the mace with a massive 209-run win on Sunday.

India had lost the inaugural edition of WTC final to New Zealand.

"What an achievement to be crowned World Test Champions. I think Travis Head and Steve Smith's partnership was the difference in the game, but that's just something Steve Smith does," Finch told SEN Radio.

"When he (Smith) turns up to England he seems to walk out and get 100s at will. It was a brilliant performance and I'm very happy for the team," he added.

India captain Rohit Sharma has called for a three-Test WTC final, while also questioning the lack of preparation time for the marquee clash as it was scheduled days after the IPL 2023. But Finch begs to differ.

"I think it's just the reality of the scheduling and the time constraints on fixtures at the moment," he said.

"I've got no issues with it, I think if it's drawn out over three Tests, what happens if a team gets annihilated? It becomes a bit of a waste of time.

"We all play sport for the wins and the losses. I don't have any issue with it at all."

Finch believes with his impressive display in the WTC final, right-arm pacer Scott Boland has secured his place in the playing XI of the first Ashes Test to be played at Edgbaston, starting June 16.

Boland, who replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in the the playing XI, returned with match figures of 5 for 105, which included the key wickets of Shubman Gil, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in India's second innings.

"He (Boland) was outstanding, I think he's well and truly sewn up that third quick spot in the first Test," Finch said.

"I'm not sure of Josh Hazlewood's injury return I guess, he's had a couple of niggles that keep hanging around for him, so Scott Boland will definitely (play at Edgbaston)."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Starc and Healy: World Cup Winners, Both
Starc and Healy: World Cup Winners, Both
7 for 70: How Aus bowlers sparked India collapse!
7 for 70: How Aus bowlers sparked India collapse!
'You should ask Kohli what shot he played'
'You should ask Kohli what shot he played'
Varun Tej, Lavanya Get Engaged
Varun Tej, Lavanya Get Engaged
GST Council may approve tribunal blueprint this month
GST Council may approve tribunal blueprint this month
Ranbir's Animal Comes Alive...
Ranbir's Animal Comes Alive...
Despite Snub, Ashwin Rallies Behind Team
Despite Snub, Ashwin Rallies Behind Team

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Despite Snub, Ashwin Rallies Behind Team

Despite Snub, Ashwin Rallies Behind Team

Where India lost the plot in WTC final...

Where India lost the plot in WTC final...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances