Rediff.com  » Cricket » 7 for 70: How Aus bowlers sparked India collapse!

7 for 70: How Aus bowlers sparked India collapse!

By Rediff Cricket
June 11, 2023 20:26 IST
Australia handed India a crushing 209-run loss to win the World Test final and claim the ICC Test mace on the fifth and final day of the 5th morning at the Oval in London on Sunday. 

Scott Boland sparked a collapse as Australia dismantled India on day five to win their maiden World Test Championship.

Chasing an imposing 444 for victory, India needed 280 on the final day and leading the charge for India were overnight batters Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. 

On a hot and humid London morning both batters started watchfully before Scott Boland sent Kohli packing -- Steve Smith taking a blinder at slips before having Jadeja caught behind two balls later.

Rahane and keeper S Bharat put on mini fightback before Mitchell Starc had Rahane fishing. Spinner Nathan Lyon then had Thakur out for a duck before Umesh Yadav was taken out by Starc. Bharat then miscued only for Lyon  to complete the catch. Siraj's attempted reverse sweep found the backward point fielder to end India's innings and have Australia claim the coveted ICC Test Mace with a win in the World Test Championship final.

India lost seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs as they crumbled in the first session itself. Here's how the Day 5 panned out. 

Australia's bowling attack of Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green celebrate with the ICC Test Mace

IMAGE: Australia's bowling attack of Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green celebrate with the ICC Test Mace. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Australia players celebrate the wicket of Mohammed Siraj to dismiss India for 234 and win the WTC final by 209 runs

IMAGE: Australia players celebrate the wicket of Mohammed Siraj to dismiss India for 234 and win the WTC final by 209 runs. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Steve Smith grabs a screamer at slips to dismiss Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Steve Smith grabs a screamer at slips to dismiss Virat Kohli. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja . Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane  

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of Shardul Thakur

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Virat Kohli bats

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Steve Smith and Cameron Green  

IMAGE: Steve Smith and Cameron Green of Australia ahead of start of play on Day 5. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
