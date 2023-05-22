News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: Kohli, Siraj on early flight to London

WTC Final: Kohli, Siraj on early flight to London

Source: PTI
May 22, 2023 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

Virat Kohli will be among the first batch of India players to leave for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in London, departing in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Mohammad Siraj will also board the same flight, a day after their team was knocked out of the IPL. Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, will also be on the flight as well as the team's support staff led by Rahul Dravid.

 

The final will be played at the Oval from June 7-11.

"There will be two or three departures in total. The first batch leaves at 4.30 am tomorrow," said a BCCI source.

The players who will stay back in India for the IPL playoffs include skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K S Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane.

Cheteshwar Pujara is already playing county cricket in England.

While the majority of the Indian team players are going into the title clash after two months of IPL, only three WTC-bound Australians played in the richest T20 league.

Last week, the great Ricky Ponting said the Aussies will be mentally better prepared for the final but the Indians will have valuable game time behind them.

"There are two ways to look at this. For someone like Virat, is he better off playing now and scoring runs at a consistent basis and have confidence going into a game rather than the Australians back home who haven't been playing much cricket but will be mentally better prepared," Ponting had said.

India, who finished runners-up in 2021, will be aiming to win their first ICC trophy in 10 years.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni Prepares for Gill Test in clash of the unknowns
Dhoni Prepares for Gill Test in clash of the unknowns
Bittersweet Evening For Anushka
Bittersweet Evening For Anushka
Prince Gill Steals King Kohli's Thunder
Prince Gill Steals King Kohli's Thunder
What Dhoni Asked SKY!
What Dhoni Asked SKY!
Hazlewood given all clear for WTC Final, Ashes
Hazlewood given all clear for WTC Final, Ashes
Harassment case: YC chief Srinivas appears before cops
Harassment case: YC chief Srinivas appears before cops
Sensex up 234 points on buying in RIL, IT stocks
Sensex up 234 points on buying in RIL, IT stocks

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes

Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes

Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts

Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances