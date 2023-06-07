News
Green Will Bring IPL Skills To WTC Final

Green Will Bring IPL Skills To WTC Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 07, 2023 09:17 IST
IMAGE: Cameron Green is confident of his batting approach in Test cricket. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/Twitter

Cameron Green's lack of exposure to the red cherry, he believes, won't hinder his chances of a big score in the World Test Championship final against India, which begins at The Oval later today, and the Ashes series thereafter.

The 23 year old joined his Aussie team-mates after his exploits helped the Mumbai Indians reach the IPL 2023 play-offs before MI was tossed out in the game against the Gujarat Titans.

In IPL 2023, the Aussie scored 452 runs from 16 innings at a strike rate north of 160, which also includes a 47-ball ton that took Mumbai Indians to the play-offs.

But Green is not worried about his transition from T20 to the Test format.

 

'The more you get exposed to it, the easier it gets,' Green told cricket.com.au ahead of the WTC final.

'That's what I'm trying to take into it this time making the change. I kind of know what worked last time and what didn't, so I'm just trying to learn how to adjust quicker and better.

'The way that England have been playing their cricket has been quite aggressive, so maybe you don't have to change too much.

'Probably starting (my innings) last year, I probably looked to defend a bit too much instead of just looking to score. Then you can defend after when you see a good ball, just making good decisions out there.

'So this time round it will be looking to score, and then if it's a good ball, defend.'

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

