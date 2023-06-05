News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: All the interesting facts and figures

WTC Final: All the interesting facts and figures

June 05, 2023 14:28 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Facts and figures ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia, at The Oval in London, starting on Wednesday.

 

This is India's second appearance in the WTC final after losing the inaugural game in 2021 to New Zealand.

WHERE

The Oval, London (27,500 capacity)

WHEN

June 7-11, play starts at 3pm IST (0930 hours GMT)

PRIZE MONEY

Winner: US $1.6 million

Runner-up: $800,000

INDIA

World ranking: 1

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Coach: Rahul Dravid

Top-ranked batsman: Rohit Sharma (11)

Top-ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (1)

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 2

Captain: Pat Cummins

Coach: Andrew McDonald

Top-ranked batsman: Marnus Labuschagne (1)

Top-ranked bowler: Pat Cummins (3)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

LAST FIVE MEETINGS

2021: India won by three wickets (Brisbane)

2023: India won by an innings and 132 runs (Nagpur)

2023: India won by six wickets (Delhi)

2023: Australia won by nine wickets (Indore)

2023: Match drawn (Ahmedabad)

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

While Australia topped the WTC table to book their spot in the showpiece event, India sealed second place after New Zealand denied Sri Lanka the opportunity to move up the standings with a tense last-ball victory.

WTC Table 2021-23:

Pos Team Pct (%) Points Wins Losses Draws
1 Australia 66.67 152 11 3 5
2 India 58.8 127 10 5 3
3 South Africa 55.56 100 8 6 1
4 England 46.97 124 10 8 4


MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Richard Illingworth (England)

Third Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England)

Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
