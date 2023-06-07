Odisha train victims remembered ahead of WTC Final

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of India stand during the national anthem during day one of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on Wednesday, June 07, 2023. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Indian Cricket Team observed a moment's silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval in London on Wednesday.

'The team mourns the deaths and offers its deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who tragically lost their lives. To express solidarity with those affected, Team India will wear black armbands,' the BCCI said in a statement.

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval, on Wednesday.

The Rahul Dravid-coached side went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.