HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir demands 'good pitch' as India prep for Eng Tests

Gambhir demands 'good pitch' as India prep for Eng Tests

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 10, 2025 16:30 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir with Sitanshu Kotak

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with Sitanshu Kotak at Indiia's nets session on Monday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Josh Marden, the head curator at Beckenham County Ground, revealed that India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the management had a clear message regarding their preparations for the highly anticipated England tour: "We want a good pitch", reported Revsportz.

India have begun fine-tuning their preparations for the five gripping Tests in England, which are slated to begin on June 20 at Headingley.

 

The tourists have hosted a training camp at the South East London venue in Beckenham as they solidify their preparations for the first bilateral Test series without batting bigwigs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, marking the beginning of a new era.

After the internal meeting, Gambhir and the coaching staff spoke to Marden and sent a clear message about the desired pitch conditions. The ask was simple: "a good pitch" that wasn't too flat or too green, a realistic setting that genuinely offered help in preparing for the match.

"Yes, the coaching staff, including Gautam Gambhir and others, spoke to us after their internal meeting. Their message was clear: 'We want a good pitch.' Not something too flat or too green, but something that will genuinely help with match preparation. They wanted more realistic conditions, not just batting drills. So we adjusted a few things, grass cover, net width, and length extensions. The feedback has been great since then," Marden told Revsportz.

Traditionally, the strip India is training on has been a batting paradise in white-ball formats. To make it more ideal for a red-ball setup, Harden outlined the various measures they have taken to offer "enough life" for the seamers.

"Yes, and no. The soil here naturally plays batter-friendly, so visually, the wicket may look dry or flat. But we manage grass density, not just what you see, but how thick it is. The pitches currently used by India and Australia have slightly more grass than our usual white-ball surfaces. It's a subtle balance. Even with a brown surface, there's enough life in it for seamers, if you hit the right length," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Surprising That Sachin Is Not Outraged'
'Surprising That Sachin Is Not Outraged'
South Africa strike confident note ahead of WTC final
South Africa strike confident note ahead of WTC final
Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
Dhoni Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame
How India's young turks can surprise England
How India's young turks can surprise England
Anderson on Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy
Anderson on Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Soft Mexican Tacos: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Dimple Kapadia's Top 10 Performances

webstory image 3

10 Family Values That Made Alcaraz Champ

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Bandra0:57

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted at Bandra

'Want justice for my son, accused should be hung': Victim's mother8:26

'Want justice for my son, accused should be hung':...

Farooq Abdullah takes a ride in Vande Bharat from Srinagar1:52

Farooq Abdullah takes a ride in Vande Bharat from Srinagar

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD