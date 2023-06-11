Cummins wants to savour WTC final win before Ashes challenge

'I know we've got a big series but we can worry about that in a couple days' time. You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and that's one of these times.'

IMAGE: Australian captain Pat Cummins will look for 'some sunny English beer gardens to celebrate' with his teammates. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

The Australian team will duly celebrate their maiden World Test Championship title. The Ashes preparation can wait, said captain Pat Cummins on Sunday.

It is a short turnaround between the WTC final and the Ashes beginning with the first Test from June 16-20.

During the media interactions over the past one week, the WTC final seemed like a warm-up to the iconic series played between traditional rivals England and Australia since 1882.

In the post final interaction, the English and Australian press reserved most of their questions on what lies ahead but Cummins said their hardwork over the past two years to win the WTC title should be celebrated.

"I think we'll sit around in the changing rooms for a while and then we'll find a nice sunny English beer garden somewhere probably this afternoon to sit back and celebrate. It's been an amazing two years. We've had this final in the diary for a while. It's been something that we've been building up for so it's something we're going to savour.

"I know we've got a big series but we can worry about that in a couple days' time. You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and that's one of these times," said the Australian captain after the big win over India.

Cummins said it was satisfying to win after getting results all around the world including in Pakistan.

"I think that's one of the most satisfying bits. Obviously, the win here but to make it to the final you've got to win everywhere in the world. I think this cycle was 20 Test matches. I think we might have only lost three or four and out of the 20 the boys were fantastic the whole way through. We adapted well and that's what makes it so satisfying."

Cummins was all praise for Scott Boland who effectively sealed the game in Australia's favour by dismissing Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over. He has almost become undroppable for the first Test against England at Edgbaston.

"I feel like we're starting to become too used to Scotty just doing that. He just keeps finding another level, doesn't he? He's unbelievable. He is just our best bowler all game. Held it together. Didn't go for many runs. Always looked threatening. To get two wickets in a row was just reward for how well he bowled throughout the whole game."

He has been part of World Cup-winnings squads in the shorter versions of the game and now he has led Australia to the biggest prize in Test cricket. Cummins said it was hard to pick a favourite.

"It's a hard one. They all feel a little bit different. We're just talking about that. No doubt Test matches for us are our favourite format. It's the biggest challenge I think in every way. This competition pitting up against everyone in the world, it's got to be right up there. I don't know. It's probably like trying to pick your favourite kids but it's satisfying."

However, his legacy will be defined by how well his team does in the away Ashes.

"I'd say whether we like it or not, Ashes tends to define eras and teams. I think the great thing about this final is we feel like we've played awesome cricket for the last two years and being there at the end holding the trophy feels really well deserved.

"That's great for our team and in a way Ashes are bloody hard to win. I think it's been 20 odd years. It's not going to be easy but if we were to win it, that is legacy defining stuff."