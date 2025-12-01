'Wrong Word, Wrong Time': Gavaskar Slams Conrad

‘You could say it was an ill-advised use of the word’

IMAGE: Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark draws Sunil Gavaskar blast. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark has sparked an unexpected storm, and Sunil Gavaskar has stepped in with a sharp reminder: South African cricket has long been supported and in many ways sustained -- by India. Calling the comment ‘ill-advised,’ the Indian legend urged the Proteas coach to acknowledge the shared history and deep ties that bind the two nations’ cricketing journeys.

"When you consider the current landscape of South African cricket, especially the SA20, five out of the six franchises (all six) are Indian-owned. These owners are significantly supporting South African players -- not just the international stars who are well taken care of, but the fringe players as well -- giving them opportunities to build strong careers," Gavaskar said, referring to the South Africa coach’s ‘grovel’ remark.

He also reminded viewers of India’s pivotal role in South Africa’s re-entry into world cricket.

"You could say it was an ill-advised use of the word. We need to look back at South Africa's re-entry into international cricket. It was the Indian Cricket Board that proposed South Africa's readmission after more than 20 years of isolation, and their first international match on return was played in India," Gavaskar told broadcaster Jio Star.

He added, "Indian and South African cricket have shared a positive, collaborative relationship for decades. Across all the years and encounters between the two teams, cricket has always been competitive and tough, but never hostile. I have witnessed nearly every India-South Africa contest, and it has always been hard, fair cricket. Nothing beyond that. So yes, it may have been an ill-advised remark — wrong time, wrong place. I hope that in his next media interaction, he addresses it.

"I don't think an apology is necessary; I personally don't believe in apologies. But acknowledging it and making up for it would be accepted by everyone. These things happen. In the heat of the moment, you can get carried away and say something that goes a bit over the top. Given the strong connection between Indian and South African cricket over the last 30 years, I think he can simply clarify that he got a bit carried away."

Conrad’s use of the racially charged term -- long associated with Tony Greig’s infamous taunt to the West Indies in the 1970s has drawn widespread criticism.

"We didn't want to declare too early... obviously we wanted India to spend as much time on their feet out in the field. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase -- bat them completely out of the game, and then say to them, 'Well, come and survive on the last day and an hour this evening,'" Conrad had said after Day 4 in Guwahati.

South African fast-bowling great Dale Steyn publicly distanced himself from the coach’s comments, saying the word should never have been used.

"I'm not on that boat. I don't like that. I almost don't even want to make a comment about it. There are certain things you just don't say. There's stigma attached to it. It just wasn't necessary. South Africa were in such a dominant position -- saying nothing is enough. I'm just not on that boat," Steyn said.