'Felt I had gone back 8-9 years...' Kuldeep hails Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant 135 off 120 balls -- his 52nd ODI hundred, to help India make a winning start to the three-match ODI series. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's players lauded batting maestro Virat Kohli after his scintillating century guided India to a 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi on Sunday.



Kohli smashed a brilliant 135 off 120 balls -- his 52nd ODI hundred, to help India make a winning start to the three-match ODI series.



Youngster Tilak Varma said it was special to watch Kohli's hundred from close quarters.



"We have seen one of the best knocks again. I am very happy that I have seen 100 of Virat bhai live," Tilak said in a video posted by BCCI on X.



"Since the last 17 years, he has always been electrifying in the field, the batting, fielding, everything. He is absolutely top. I have learnt a lot, and it's a pleasure to watch him live. I will keep talking to him and learn as much as I can. If I get an opportunity in the coming games, I can implement it in those games as well," he added.



Kuldeep Yadav, who started his career under Kohli's leadership, said the innings reminded him of the batting maestro's dominant years.



"My career started with Virat bhai when he was the captain. The way he batted, I felt I had gone back 8-9 years, the way he was batting in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019," the ace spinner said.



"It was a very good innings, and he looked very confident. Whatever his shot selection was, the ball was coming nicely off the bat. It feels good to be with him. You get to learn a lot. Even in bowling, you get inputs as to what you can do. It feels good to be with the seniors. There is energy and intensity in the team. As you have seen in the field, we are very lucky with it."



Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate highlighted the importance of India getting a big total on a pitch expected to ease up later.



"Nice to get back to winning ways. It was very pleasing as the guys identified that we needed a premium score on that wicket," he said.



"We knew the dew was going to come in, and the way the batters went about it and obviously Virat, a big 100 in a row. Getting us out of the blocks, finishing off to get us a score that was above what you normally need in a wicket like this was good," he noted.



Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh spoke about keeping the dressing-room environment relaxed despite the pressure of international cricket.

"Banter is something, me being a Punjabi, we try to keep having fun with each other. We try to keep the team's environment light and fun-loving, because you know, there is pressure in the match," said the fast bowler.



"Everyone has expectations from you, but even at that time, how you can enjoy the moment, that's what we try to do. I try to make my teammates enjoy it too. Don't feel too much pressure," he added.