Home  » Cricket » What Bavuma said on coach Conrad's 'grovel' remarks

What Bavuma said on coach Conrad's 'grovel' remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 26, 2025 14:29 IST

'But in this series certain guys have also crossed the line.'

Temba Bavuma

IMAGE: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma downplayed Shukri Conrad's controversial remarks that he wanted India to "really grovel",  through a prosaic reasoning that the head coach "will have a look at his comments".

Former players from both India and South Africa, including legends Anil Kumble and Dale Steyn, have expressed disappointment at Conrad's usage of the word "grovel", which carries a historical context, to describe Proteas' dominance in the just-concluded Test series which they won 2-0.

"Comments made by coach came to me this morning. I was focused on game and didn't have a chance to speak to him. Shukri is close to 60 years old and he will have a look at his comments," Bavuma said at the post-match press conference on Wednesday when asked about the comment that sparked a controversy.

Referring to the bauna comment made by Jasprit Bumrah to describe the South Africa skipper's height during the first Test in Kolkata, Bavuma added, "But in this series certain guys have also crossed the line. Not saying coach crossed the line, but he will surely think about it." 

For the uninitiated, the word 'grovel' carries a cricketing context. 

In 1976, when the West Indies arrived in England for a Test series as overwhelming favourites, then English captain Tony Greig during a pre-series interview said, "... I intend to make them (West Indies) grovel."

West Indies thrashed England 5-0 in the series and made Greig eat humble pie.

 

South Africa completed a 2-0 series sweep of India with a 408-run drubbing of the hosts in the second Test here, having entered the game after a 30-run victory in Kolkata. 

Conrad made the comments after the end of fourth day's play in the second Test with his team in a commanding position to win their first Test series in India in 25 years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
