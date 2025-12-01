'Looking To Get Better Every Day': What Drives Kohli

'For me, the core word is awareness, being aware of situations, being aware of your own feelings and thoughts when you succeed and when you fail, so that you try to be in the most central spot.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli, who smashed a century against South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi on Sunday, said he has put in a lot of hard work over the years to maintain his batting form and mental balance.



Kohli hit 135 runs from 120 balls -- his 52nd ODI hundred -- as India won the game by 17 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series.



Despite retiring from T20 Internationals and Tests, Kohli continues to be India's lead batter in ODIs. Regarded as one of the greats in 50 overs cricket, he has amassed 14,390 runs in 306 ODIs, at an average of 58.02 with 52 centuries and 75 fifties.



Kohli said that staying in control of his emotions and thoughts despite the game's ups and downs has been central to his journey.



'For me, the core word is awareness, being aware of situations, being aware of your own feelings and thoughts when you succeed and when you fail, so that you try to be in the most central spot,' he was quoted as saying in a video posted by BCCI on X.



Kohli also revealed that he took the day off before the match to conserve energy for the ODI in Ranchi.



'I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation... all my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel, mentally, I can play the game, I work physically hard every day,' he said in the post-match presentation.



'As I said many times before, if I arrive somewhere, I'll arrive 120%.'

For the batting maestro, the desire to improve every single day remains at the heart of his success.



'I have put in considerable amount of work over the years, so I would say that yes, I am in that place now. I can say that I am still looking to get better every day of my life, that's where I am.'