News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: 'Writing Warner off was like poking a bear'

T20 WC: 'Writing Warner off was like poking a bear'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: November 15, 2021 00:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: David Warner celebrates after scoring a half-century during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Victorious Australia captain Aaron Finch says writing David Warner off at the start of the tournament was like 'poking the bear" as the opener emerged as the player of the T20 World Cup with match-winning knocks in the semi-final and final.

 

The left-hander scored 289 runs in the tournament after being unceremoniously dumped by his IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad during this year's IPL.

In the final, he scored 38-ball-53 and added 92 with Player of the Match Mitchell Marsh, who remained unbeaten on 77 to guide Australia to its first-ever T20 World Cup title.

"I can't believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago. It was almost like poking the bear," the skipper said after the triumph.

"This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it. So proud of how the guys went about the campaign," he added.

He was all praise for his heroes -- leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who made a difference with the ball in the World Cup and Marsh, who made the difference with the bat in the final against New Zealand.

"(Zampa) is player of the tournament for me. He controlled the game, got big wickets, super player. Mitch Marsh, what a way to start, put pressure on from the start. Matt Wade came in under an injury cloud and got the job done. He came in in the semi-final alongside Marcus Stoinis and did the business."

Asked if Bangladesh game was the turning point, Finch replied,"Certainly it was. Our backs were against the wall. We had to fight and certainly did that, had some great team and individual performances."

Former skipper Steve Smith also echoed his current captain's sentiment about Warner.

"Warner's last two weeks have been amazing. A lot of people were writing him off. He came in with exceptional intent and took the game away at the start."

For Warner, it was always about being pumped up but at the same time going back to his basics.

"I always felt good, for me it was about going back to basics, getting on some hard, synthetic wickets in order to hit volumes of balls.

"(This T20 World Cup win) definitely up there with 2015 (ODI World Cup). Losing to England a decade ago (in 2010 T20 World Cup final) really hurt. These are a great bunch of guys, great support staff, and great support around the world, especially back home.

"Always pumped, wanted to put on a spectacle. There were some nerves around as always in a final but great to see the guys deliver."

Man of the match Marsh was over the moon and thanked the coaching staff which had told him that he will bat at number three in the tournament.

"I don't really have words, what an amazing six weeks with this group. Love them to death. World champs. The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you're going to bat three for this tournament, and I jumped at it.

"Have the staff to thank for backing me and getting me up the top there."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Australia are T20 World CHAMPIONS!
PIX: Australia are T20 World CHAMPIONS!
PIX: How Australia celebrated maiden T20 WC title
PIX: How Australia celebrated maiden T20 WC title
'Great to see 'pure player' Williamson have an impact'
'Great to see 'pure player' Williamson have an impact'
David Warner is 'Player of T20 World Cup'
David Warner is 'Player of T20 World Cup'
PIX: How Australia celebrated maiden T20 WC title
PIX: How Australia celebrated maiden T20 WC title
PIX: Australia thrash NZ for maiden T20 WC crown
PIX: Australia thrash NZ for maiden T20 WC crown
PIX: Australia are T20 World CHAMPIONS!
PIX: Australia are T20 World CHAMPIONS!

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Warner caps the Player of Tournament award of T20 WC

Warner caps the Player of Tournament award of T20 WC

PIX: Australia thrash NZ for maiden T20 WC crown

PIX: Australia thrash NZ for maiden T20 WC crown

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances