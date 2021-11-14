News
'Great to see 'pure player' Williamson have an impact'

Source: ANI
November 14, 2021 22:17 IST
IMAGE: Kane Williamson has led from the front to help New Zealand post a competitive total on in a final. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday said it was great to see New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have an impact in the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia.

 

Williamson played an 85-run knock in the finals of the T20 World Cup against Australia and he took a special liking to pacer Mitchell Starc as he smashed 39 runs off just 12 balls. "How good !! ... Kane Williamson ... Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final ... #T20WCFinal," tweeted Vaughan.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer also hailed Williamson's crucial knock under pressure.

"Kane Williamson doesn't hurt you with power, when he plays well it's like death by a thousand cuts.. literally. What a joy to watch a champion batsman at the height of his prowess come to the party on the big stage. #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCupFinal," tweeted Jaffer.

Taking to Twitter, former India batter Mohammad Kaif wrote: "One player, one game, all formats. #kane."

Former India batter VVS Laxman also hailed Williamson for playing a game-changing innings against Australia.
"Well played Kane. Finish it off, strong mate. What a player," tweeted Laxman.
Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch had won the toss and he opted to bowl first in the final.

