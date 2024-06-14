Bizarre! Ball Gets Stuck In Batter's Helmet

IMAGE: The ball rocketed off the top edge of Tanzid Hasan's bat and landed right in the grill of his helmet, getting lodged there. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

Bangladesh Opener Tanzid Hasan had a heart-stopping moment during his team's T20 World Cup match against The Netherlands. In the third over, a fiery bouncer from Dutch bowler Vivian Kingma took an unexpected turn.

Tanzid attempted a pull shot, but mistimed it completely. The ball rocketed off the top edge of his bat and landed right in the grill of his helmet, getting lodged there.

Concerned shouts erupted as the medical team sprinted onto the field. Thankfully, after a quick assessment, they confirmed Tanzid was unharmed and cleared him to continue batting.

Once the all-clear was given, a wave of relief washed over everyone, followed by applause for Tanzid's resilience in this bizarre cricketing moment. He went on to score 35 off 26 balls.