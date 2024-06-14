News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bizarre! Ball Gets Stuck In Batter's Helmet

Bizarre! Ball Gets Stuck In Batter's Helmet

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 14, 2024 06:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tanzid Hasan

IMAGE: The ball rocketed off the top edge of Tanzid Hasan's bat and landed right in the grill of his helmet, getting lodged there. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC

Bangladesh Opener Tanzid Hasan had a heart-stopping moment during his team's T20 World Cup match against The Netherlands. In the third over, a fiery bouncer from Dutch bowler Vivian Kingma took an unexpected turn.

 

Tanzid Hasan

Tanzid attempted a pull shot, but mistimed it completely. The ball rocketed off the top edge of his bat and landed right in the grill of his helmet, getting lodged there.

Concerned shouts erupted as the medical team sprinted onto the field. Thankfully, after a quick assessment, they confirmed Tanzid was unharmed and cleared him to continue batting.

Once the all-clear was given, a wave of relief washed over everyone, followed by applause for Tanzid's resilience in this bizarre cricketing moment. He went on to score 35 off 26 balls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Blessed that I get to do what I love the most'
'Blessed that I get to do what I love the most'
Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight
Why Kuldeep will be picked for Super Eight
'There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli'
'There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli'
India-USA: Who Won Fielder Of The Match?
India-USA: Who Won Fielder Of The Match?
PIX: England crush Oman, stay in race for Super 8s
PIX: England crush Oman, stay in race for Super 8s
Doval back as NSA, Mishra as principal secretary to PM
Doval back as NSA, Mishra as principal secretary to PM
Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians
Kuwaiti authorities identify bodies of 45 Indians

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

PIX: England crush Oman, stay in race for Super 8s

PIX: England crush Oman, stay in race for Super 8s

'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'

'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances