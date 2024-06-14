India-USA: Who Won Fielder Of The Match?

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj takes a stunning catch in the deep to dismiss USA batter Nitish Kumar. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian Fielding Coach T Dilip lauded the team's fielding efforts and consistency over the last three games, while welcoming T20I legend Yuvraj Singh to announce the worthy winner of the 'Fielder of the match' medal after India's win over the USA, in their ICC T20 World Cup group A match on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

'I always believe our team's consistency is what separates from good to great. And I think that was a perfect example. We showcased that very well today. Well done in the first three games,' Dilip said.

'Every small effort, I think chasing in pairs, what we did, not giving up on the boundary line, backing up, going to hot spots. These are the smallest things which make a lot of difference as a group.'

Wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Mohammed Siraj were the contenders for the award.

SEE: Yuvraj Singh awards the medal to India's 'Fielder of the Match'. Video: Kind courtesy bcci.tv

Yuvraj lauded Arshdeep Singh, SKY, Shivam Dube and Siraj for their performances in a crisp and short speech, before naming the winner.

Siraj made a impact in the field, taking fine catches to dismiss batters Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar. He also showed great presence of mind and sharp skills to run out Jasdeep Singh on the final ball of the USA innings.

A spectacularly well-timed jump to pluck the ball out of thin air, at deep mid wicket to remove Nitish, was the turning point of the game as the USA were restricted to under 120.