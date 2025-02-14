Mendis hits century as Sri Lanka crush Australia

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate a wicket during the second ODI against Australia in Colombo on Friday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Australia were handed a reality check ahead of next week's Champions Trophy after Sri Lanka thrashed them by 174 runs in the second One-Day International to complete a 2-0 series sweep on Friday.

Chasing 282 for victory, World champions Australia were bundled out for 107 -- their lowest ODI total in Asia -- in the 25th over despite being reinforced by the return of frontline batters Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis.



Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (101) had earlier scored his fifth ODI hundred as they posted a commanding 281-4 after electing to bat first. Home captain Charith Asalanka chipped in with an unbeaten 78 as Sri Lanka plundered 97 runs off the last 10 overs.



Sri Lanka have not qualified for the Champions Trophy, which features the top eight ODI teams in the world.



"I thought their bowlers bowled exceptionally well," Australia captain Steve Smith said at the presentation ceremony.



"I think on this wicket (the ball) probably skidded on a lot more than the test wickets. But I think it was a fine bowling performance by Sri Lanka and not a great batting performance (by Australia)."

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis celebrates his century. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Australia's new ball pair of Ben Dwarshuis and Aaron Hardie began tidily, denying scoring opportunities to Sri Lanka's opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Nishan Madushka.



Nissanka decided to break loose and charged out against Hardie only to drag the ball onto his stumps and depart for six.



Madushka (51) was joined by Kusal and they combined in a 98-run stand to shore up Sri Lanka.



Dwarshuis dismissed Madushka with a slower bouncer and Kamindu Mendis fell for four but Kusal and Asalanka batted brilliantly to take Sri Lanka past the 200-mark.



Number three batter Kusal needed 113 balls to bring up his hundred, which included 11 fours, but holed out playing a slog sweep against Adam Zampa.



Australia, operating with a second-string attack following injuries to their frontline pacers, looked sloppy in the field, misjudging and spilling catches.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka on the attack. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Seamer Asitha Fernando (3/23) trapped opener Matthew Short for two in the third over to rattle Australia, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals.



Skipper Steve Smith (29) tried to arrest the slide but Sri Lanka's spin duo of Dunith Wellalage (4/35) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/23) ran through their batting lineup.



Wellalage clean bowled Maxwell for one, before Hasaranga trapped Smith lbw to effectively seal the match.



Smith reviewed the decision but could not get it overturned.



"Kusal Mendis and Nishan Madushka set the platform for us," Sri Lanka captain Asalanka, who was adjudged player of the series, said.



"Australia also bowled well but today was our day."