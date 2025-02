IMAGE: Pat Cummins' wife Becky Boston and their newborn baby named Edith. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pat Cummins/Facebook

Australia's cricket captain Pat Cummins expressed his love to his family on Valentine's Day.

'Becky & Edi. My valentines,' he posted on his Facebook page with a heart emoji.

Cummins's wife Becky Boston gave birth to their second child last week. They named their baby girl Edith.

The couple also has a four year old son, named Albie.