News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets

WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals hammer MI by 9 wickets

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 20, 2023 22:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the Women's Premier League match played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

 

Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey celebrate after dismissing Mumbai Indians' Natalie Sciver

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey celebrate after dismissing Mumbai Indians' Natalie Sciver. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, South African pacer Marizanne Kapp struck twice in two balls early on as Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to a meagre 109 for 8 in their Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Invited to bat in the top-of-the-table clash, Mumbai were reduced to 10 for 3 in 3.3 overs with Kapp (2/13) fetching wickets off consecutive deliveries in the third over, and MI never recovered from there.

Pooja Vastrakar top-scored for Mumbai with a 26 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Issy Wong contributed 23 each.

The 37-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Kaur and Vastrakar was the highest for Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after taking a blinder to dismiss Mumbai Indians's Hayley Matthews  

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates after taking a blinder to dismiss Mumbai Indians's Hayley Matthews. Photograph: BCCI

Kapp first forced Yastika Bhatia (1) to edge an in-swinging delivery to wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia before knocking off Nat Sciver-Brunt's stumps the next ball for a first ball duck.

Kapp could not complete a hat-trick as Kaur defended solidly. But, Mumbai suffered another jolt as Hayley Matthews (5) fell the next over with the lively Jemimah Rodrigues taking a stunning one-handed catch at mid-on off the bowling of Shikha Pandey.

Mumbai were in tatters at 10 for 3 in the fourth over and they crawled to their lowest powerplay total of 19 for 3, before another blow struck them.

Mumbai Indians' Pooja Vastrakar top-scored with 26 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Pooja Vastrakar top-scored with 26. Photograph: BCCI

Introduced in the seventh over, Arundhati Reddy struck in the penultimate delivery of the over, dismissing Amelia Kerr, who offered a loose shot into the hands of Bhatia behind the stumps as Mumbai wickets continued to tumble.

Vastrakar then struck a six and a four out of the blue as Mumbai took 18 runs from the 10th over to reach 46 for 4 at the halfway mark.

With Kaur needing to play sheet-anchor, Vastrakar was given the task to take risks and she had another couple of boundaries in the next over. But her stay was cut short with Jonassen dismissing her in the 12th over for 26.

Delhi Capitals players celebrates the wicket of Hayley Matthews 

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals players celebrates the wicket of Hayley Matthews off the bowling of Shikha Pandey. Photograph: BCCI

Runs were hard to come by and even an in-form Kaur could not force the pace of Mumbai innings. She had a soft dismissal, trying to find a boundary with Jemimah taking the catch at deep midwicket.

Mumbai were 74 for 6 when Kaur was out and they added 35 runs in the last five overs to go past the 100-run mark.

Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen also chipped in with two wickets for DC.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium
Penalty drama around legend Alonso's 100th podium
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
How Alcaraz reclaimed World No 1 spot
WPL: Dottin slams Gujarat Giants over omission
WPL: Dottin slams Gujarat Giants over omission
SC to examine: Personal law or Act of Parliament?
SC to examine: Personal law or Act of Parliament?
SC rejects OROP sealed cover, gives payment timeline
SC rejects OROP sealed cover, gives payment timeline
Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol's Red Notices list
Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol's Red Notices list
Kerala HC cancels CMP MLA's election from SC seat
Kerala HC cancels CMP MLA's election from SC seat

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket

USA's MLC to create seismic shifts in world cricket

Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC

Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances