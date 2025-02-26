HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bereaved Morkel links back with India squad

February 26, 2025
2 Minutes Read
February 26, 2025 21:22 IST

Indian's bowling coach Morne Morkel had to leave the Indian camp, following the demise of his father

IMAGE: Indian's bowling coach Morne Morkel had to leave the Indian camp, following the demise of his father. Photograph: BCCI

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has rejoined the team after attending to a personal emergency back home and was part of the squad's training session in Dubai on Wednesday.

Morkel had to leave the Indian camp a couple of days before the team's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20 following the demise of his father.

On linking up with the squad, the former South Africa pacer was seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir as the players did their warm-up drills at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

 

Shubman Gill, who has been India's stand out batter in the tournament, was the only one who did not turn up for practice.

Rishabh Pant has recovered from an illness and trained on Wednesday with the rest of the squad.

India enjoyed a couple of days off after outplaying Pakistan in their second group game. They have already reached the semi-finals from Group A alongside New Zealand.

Both teams will face each other in their last group match in Dubai on March 2.

India, who last won the Champions Trophy in 2013, are favourites to lift the title considering their spin heavy squad combination and the way they have played thus far in the tournament.

India play all their games in Dubai where the pitch has been slow and aided the spinners so far.

Considering the hybrid model of the tournament, India are the only side which is playing at one venue and that has been questioned by the likes of former England skipper Michael Atherton, who sees it as an undeniable advantage to Rohit Sharma and Co.

While the tournament hosts are Pakistan, India will also play the final in Dubai if they qualify.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
