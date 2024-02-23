WPL PIX: Capsey's explosive fifty rocks Mumbai Indians

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals’ Alice Capsey celebrates her fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Alice Capsey showcased full range of her talent with a power-packed fifty as Delhi Capitals made a challenging 171 for five against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru on Friday.

The 19-year-old from England has been talked about as a future star and her 75 (53b, 8x4, 3x6) was a perfect vindication of the talks around her.

Capsey joined her skipper Meg Lanning (31, 25b, 3x4, 1x6) after opener Shafali Verma was castled early by veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail.

IMAGE: Meg Lanning hammered the first six of the match and tournament. Photograph: BCCI

Capsey and Lanning mustered 64 runs in just over eight overs after making a steady start. Delhi were 26 for 1 after the six Power Play overs.

But Capsey started the blitz, bunting experienced English pacer Nat Sciver-Brunt for two successive pulled fours through mid-wicket.

IMAGE: Alice Capsey celebrates with Jemimah Rodrigues. Photograph: BCCI

Lanning hammered the first six of the match and tournament when she lofted leg-spinner S Keerthana over long-on. But Brunt broke the burgeoning alliance when she ousted Lanning.

But Capsey remained relentless in the company of her vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues (42, 24, 5x4, 2x6), and together they added 73 runs for an entertaining third-wicket partnership in 7.3 overs.

IMAGE: Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues wicket. Photograph: BCCI

She was particularly ruthless against leg-spinner and countrymate Amelia Kerr, whom she slammed for a couple of fours.

But Kerr had the last laugh when she trapped Capsey leg before but Capitals were already in a position of strength.