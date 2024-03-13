News
WPL: Nita Ambani steals the spotlight

WPL: Nita Ambani steals the spotlight

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 13, 2024 11:28 IST
Nita Ambani

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Nita Ambani, the owner of Mumbai Indians, graced the WPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Following her captivating presence at her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Nita Ambani once again stole the spotlight during the match.

The Mumbai Indians official social media handle shared a picture of Nita Ambani, sporting the iconic MI jersey, with the caption, ‘The illustrious Mrs Nita Ambani is in the house for MI vs RCB.’

 

Despite her fervent backing, Mumbai Indians faced a challenging day on the field, succumbing to a 7-wicket defeat against the formidable Smriti Mandhana-led side.

