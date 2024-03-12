WPL 2024 PIX: Perry powers RCB into play-offs

Images from the Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry celebrates the wicket of Natalie Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians during the WPL 2024 match in Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Ellyse Perry came up with an all-round show as she claimed a record six-wicket haul before smashing an unbeaten 40 to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to an emphatic seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians and seal their place in the play-offs in the Women's Premier League match in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The star Australian all-rounder, who had gone wicketless so far in the tournament, had a night to remember as she registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, snapping 6/15 to send MI crashing for 113 -- their second lowest score in WPL.



Chasing 114 to win, MI fought back to reduce RCB to 39/3 in the seventh over. It could have been worse had Nat Sciver-Brunt held on to two catches off Shabnim Ismail's bowling.

IMAGE: RCB's players celebrate after Ellyse Perry took the wicket of Amelia Kerr. Photograph: BCCI

However, the 33-year-old Perry slammed a 38-ball 40, sharing an unbroken 76-run stand with Richa Ghosh (36 off 28) to take RCB across the finish line in 15 overs.



With the win, RCB finished their league engagements at third position with eight points, while MI (10) stayed at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals (10) in the table.



Needing a win to seal their top-three position, Perry got the ball to nip back from the crease consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of defending champions, leaving them tottering at 82/7 in 13 overs.



Sent in to bat, Hayley Matthews (26) and Sajeevan Sajana (30), who was promoted up the order, provided a blistering start to MI, putting on 43 off 35 balls.

IMAGE: Pooja Vastrakar is bowled by Ellyse Perry. Photograph: BCCI

Matthew was the aggressor at the start, using her slog shots to blast two fours and two sixes. While Renuka Singh was on the line for Matthews in the third over, Sajana picked Sophie Molineux in the fifth over for special treatment.



However, Sophie Devine ended the Powerplay dismissing Matthews, who holed out to Perry as MI were 43/1 in six overs.



Sajana then took over the reins and smashed Devine for a four and a six before Perry brought RCB back into the game.



Perry bowled outside off length deliveries and both Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur fell for the trap as the ball rattled their stumps to leave MI at 65/3 in 9 overs. The former hit five boundaries and a six in her 21-ball knock.



Perry continued to wreak havoc with the ball as she returned to trap Amelia Kerr (2) in front before cleaning up Amanjot Kaur (4) in the 11th over.

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Completing her bowling quota of four overs on the trot, the Australian then flattened the off stumps of Pooja Vastrakar (6) first and then deceived Nat Sciver-Brunt (10) with another inward seam delivery in her final over to grab a record six-wicket haul.



It was a sensational show from Perry, who took the six wickets off her last 15 balls. Asha Sobhana (1/12), Molineux (1/26) and Shreyanka Patil (1/3) were also among the wickets.



Priyanka Bala, who replaced Yastika Bhatia in the XI, tried her bit smashing two sixes in her 18-ball 19 before MI folded up for a small total in 19 overs. It was only the second time that MI have been bowled out in the WPL.