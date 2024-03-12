News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL 2024 PIX: Perry powers RCB into play-offs

WPL 2024 PIX: Perry powers RCB into play-offs

Source: PTI
March 12, 2024 23:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry celebrates the wicket of Natalie Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians during the WPL 2024 match in Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Ellyse Perry came up with an all-round show as she claimed a record six-wicket haul before smashing an unbeaten 40 to steer Royal Challengers Bangalore to an emphatic seven-wicket win against Mumbai Indians and seal their place in the play-offs in the Women's Premier League match in New Delhi on Tuesday.

 

The star Australian all-rounder, who had gone wicketless so far in the tournament, had a night to remember as she registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, snapping 6/15 to send MI crashing for 113 -- their second lowest score in WPL.

Chasing 114 to win, MI fought back to reduce RCB to 39/3 in the seventh over. It could have been worse had Nat Sciver-Brunt held on to two catches off Shabnim Ismail's bowling.

IMAGE: RCB's players celebrate after Ellyse Perry took the wicket of Amelia Kerr. Photograph: BCCI

However, the 33-year-old Perry slammed a 38-ball 40, sharing an unbroken 76-run stand  with Richa Ghosh (36 off 28) to take RCB across the finish line in 15 overs.

With the win, RCB finished their league engagements at third position with eight points, while MI (10) stayed at the second spot behind Delhi Capitals (10) in the table.

Needing a win to seal their top-three position, Perry got the ball to nip back from the crease consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of defending champions, leaving them tottering at 82/7 in 13 overs.

Sent in to bat, Hayley Matthews (26) and Sajeevan Sajana (30), who was promoted up the order, provided a blistering start to MI, putting on 43 off 35 balls.

IMAGE: Pooja Vastrakar is bowled by Ellyse Perry. Photograph: BCCI

Matthew was the aggressor at the start, using her slog shots to blast two fours and two sixes. While Renuka Singh was on the line for Matthews in the third over, Sajana picked Sophie Molineux in the fifth over for special treatment.

However, Sophie Devine ended the Powerplay dismissing Matthews, who holed out to Perry as MI were 43/1 in six overs.

Sajana then took over the reins and smashed Devine for a four and a six before Perry brought RCB back into the game.

Perry bowled outside off length deliveries and both Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur fell for the trap as the ball rattled their stumps to leave MI at 65/3 in 9 overs. The former hit five boundaries and a six in her 21-ball knock.

Perry continued to wreak havoc with the ball as she returned to trap Amelia Kerr (2) in front before cleaning up Amanjot Kaur (4) in the 11th over.

IMAGE: Ellyse Perry hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Completing her bowling quota of four overs on the trot, the Australian then flattened the off stumps of Pooja Vastrakar (6) first and then deceived Nat Sciver-Brunt (10) with another inward seam delivery in her final over to grab a record six-wicket haul.

It was a sensational show from Perry, who took the six wickets off her last 15 balls. Asha Sobhana (1/12), Molineux (1/26) and Shreyanka Patil (1/3) were also among the wickets.

Priyanka Bala, who replaced Yastika Bhatia in the XI, tried her bit smashing two sixes in her 18-ball 19 before MI folded up for a small total in 19 overs. It was only the second time that MI have been bowled out in the WPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
IPL 2024: Pant declared match-ready; Shami sidelined
Water scarcity threatens IPL kickoff in Bengaluru?
Water scarcity threatens IPL kickoff in Bengaluru?
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
SEE: Hardik kicks off MI's IPL 2024 prep with a puja
Khattar hints at being fielded in Lok Sabha polls
Khattar hints at being fielded in Lok Sabha polls
New Haryana CM seeks to prove majority on Wed
New Haryana CM seeks to prove majority on Wed
Gangster Sandeep weds 'Madam Minz', returns to jail
Gangster Sandeep weds 'Madam Minz', returns to jail
I was crying but made sure nobody saw me: Ashwin
I was crying but made sure nobody saw me: Ashwin

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

I was crying but made sure nobody saw me: Ashwin

I was crying but made sure nobody saw me: Ashwin

WPL PIX: Katrina cheers for UP Warriorz

WPL PIX: Katrina cheers for UP Warriorz

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances