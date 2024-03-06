Jemimah's 33-ball 69 and dance moves steal the show

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/X

The roar of the Delhi crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium was not just for Jemimah Rodrigues' powerful cricket shots, but also for her dance moves. Her remarkable 33-ball 69-run knock, combined with Meg Lanning's fifty, led Delhi Capitals to a formidable 192/4 against Mumbai Indians, securing a 29-run victory in their first home game.

The 23-year-old batter expressed her joy at finally playing on their home ground, soaking in the enthusiastic atmosphere. She shared, "The crowd always gets me going, they keep me pumped up, and I really take energy from them. Every time I was going to the boundary they were cheering, they were asking for dance moves. It was a nice experience out there."

Jemimah, known not only for her cricket prowess but also for her dance videos on social media, brought a unique blend of entertainment to the game. The Delhi Capitals' bowlers, with Jess Jonassen (3/21) and Marizanne Kapp (2/37) leading the charge, secured a memorable win by restricting Mumbai Indians to 163/8 in 20 overs after the batters' stellar performance.

With this win, Delhi Capitals extended their lead at the top of the points table, boasting 8 points in 5 matches. Reflecting on her Player of the Match performance, Jemimah shared, "I think more than anything else today, it was what I needed to do for the team to get a good score. I never imagined that it would be a 33-ball 69."

"The good thing about my game was from the first ball, I had the intent. I think that's what gets me going and gets my feet in a good position, so that really helped me."

Looking ahead, the Delhi Capitals are set to face UP Warriorz in their next match on Friday, aiming to carry forward the momentum from this remarkable victory.