Icy Nets In Dharamsala

Battling chilly temperatures in Dharamsala, Team India prepared for the final showdown between India and England on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

While the spotlight rightfully shines on eminent spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin, poised to mark his remarkable 100th Test appearance, the icy weather adds an extra layer of challenge to the scenario.

At the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, India's initial training session unfolded in biting cold.

IMAGE: As the sun played hide and seek, the team grappled with the chilly conditions, with young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill contributing to the rigorous training regime. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj looks enthusiastic as he confidently wields a camera.

IMAGE: Someone caught all the players' attention!

IMAGE: Was it Gill's high jump?

IMAGE: Or Captain Rohit Sharma?

IMAGE: Axar Patel, a relatively understated presence in the series, diligently engages in his training drills.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja delved into two extensive batting sessions at the nets.

IMAGE: Team India injects energy into their nets with a spirited warm-up routine.

IMAGE: Nestled in Dharamsala, amidst the Himalayas, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium stands as one of the world's most scenic venues.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan, below, take a closer look at the pitch.