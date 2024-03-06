News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Icy Nets In Dharamsala

Icy Nets In Dharamsala

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 06, 2024 10:20 IST
Battling chilly temperatures in Dharamsala, Team India prepared for the final showdown between India and England on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

While the spotlight rightfully shines on eminent spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin, poised to mark his remarkable 100th Test appearance, the icy weather adds an extra layer of challenge to the scenario.

At the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, India's initial training session unfolded in biting cold.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: As the sun played hide and seek, the team grappled with the chilly conditions, with young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill contributing to the rigorous training regime. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Mohammad Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj looks enthusiastic as he confidently wields a camera.

 

Team India

IMAGE: Someone caught all the players' attention!

 

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Was it Gill's high jump?

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Or Captain Rohit Sharma?

 

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel, a relatively understated presence in the series, diligently engages in his training drills.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja delved into two extensive batting sessions at the nets.

 

Team India

IMAGE: Team India injects energy into their nets with a spirited warm-up routine.

 

Team India

 

Team India

IMAGE: Nestled in Dharamsala, amidst the Himalayas, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium stands as one of the world's most scenic venues.

 

<p=>Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan, below, take a closer look at the pitch.

 

Sarfaraz Khan

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

