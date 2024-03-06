England Ready To Stun India In Dharamsala

IMAGE: All eyes will be on England's young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Despite the challenging results in the Indian tour, England's spirited cricket journey finds its grand finale in the breathtaking setting of Dharamsala.

IMAGE: Test cricket will see two players featuring in their 100th game together for only the fourth time when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England batter Jonny Bairstow take the field in Dharamsala.

The final Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, which begins on March 7, promises a climactic battle, with Captain Ben Stokes expressing the team's strong desire to finish on a triumphant note.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes seems to be in awe of Dharamsala , which probably reminds him of New Zealand where he was born.

IMAGE: Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir and Ben Stokes during practice.

England's practice session exuded a relaxed aura, complemented by the iconic tunes of Paradise City from Guns N' Roses.

IMAGE: Mark Wood fine-tunes skills ahead of the Test.

Amidst the serene mountains, the England batters honed their skills, setting the stage for a determined performance.

As the Englishmen ready for their last push in the World Test Championship, the weather conditions favoring England, optimism runs high.

Jonny Bairstow, set to mark his 100th Test, couldn't help but marvel at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, declaring it more stunning than even his favorite venue, Newlands in Cape Town.

IMAGE: Fast bowler Gus Atkinson looked sharp in practice.

With the allure of the snow-capped mountains and an eye on crucial championship points, England steps into the Dharamsala arena, aiming for a spectacular conclusion to their tour.

IMAGE: Vice-Captain Ollie Pope has struggled to repeat his first Test heroics in the series. England Coach Brendon McCullum has backed Pope and has said the batter knows what he needs to do.

IMAGE: Jimmy Anderson is two wickets away from an incredible 700 Test wickets and will be the first fast bowler to achieve the milestone.

IMAGE: Opener Zak Crawley bats in the nets.