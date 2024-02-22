News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WPL has played a big role in improving standard of domestic Indian players: Lanning

WPL has played a big role in improving standard of domestic Indian players: Lanning

Source: PTI
February 22, 2024 22:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: DC skipper Meg Lanning during the captain’s meet ahead of the WPL opener. Photograph: BCCI

Despite entering its second year, the Women's Premier League (WPL) has already contributed immensely to improve the standard of domestic Indian players, reckoned Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Lanning, who has the experience of touring around the world for several other T20 leagues alongside winning five World Cups, has little doubt that the development of WPL and the players would hit the next level in the years to come.

 

“There's been some really significant improvement in the local Indian players from what I've seen so far. I think WPL has played a big role in that among other factors,” Lanning said here ahead of the WPL opening fixture between Delhi and Mumbai Indians on Friday.

“It's (WPL) only going to get bigger every year. There are a lot of eyes on you as well. And for the Indian locals (players) in particular, it really gives them an opportunity to put their names up and perform well and then see where it goes from there.”

Talking about their tournament opener against defending Mumbai, Lanning said the team balance has been pretty good after assembling a fine mix of Indian and overseas players.

“Our preparation has been great. We've had a little bit more time this year to get together as a squad and there's been some camps as well. We have had some match simulation as well to allow people out in the middle to get a little bit of a feel for what their role might be.

"It's been a really smooth transition into the squad and everybody is really pumped to be able to kick off the tournament tomorrow (Friday) against Mumbai, which will be a great challenge,” said the Australian.

In that context, the 31-year-old said the addition of Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has come at the right time.

“She's really matured on and off the field in the past 12 months to become a really important part of any team that she plays in. But for us, she brings some real power with the bat and she can play multiple roles for us depending on game situation.

"But I think one of the biggest improvements in her game has been bowling and her ability to execute under pressure in the backend of the T20 innings, when it can be difficult as batters are going pretty hard. She (has) got a real understanding of what works and what does not work.”

The lone worry for the Capitals ahead of the WPL is the fitness of veteran Marizanne Kapp, who is recovering from an illness that she suffered during the recent series against Australia.

Lanning said the South African has been on the path to recovery.

“Yep, she's looking good. She trained yesterday (Wednesday) and seems to be going pretty well. She's here again tonight and we'll train and all things going well. We expect her to be available to play tomorrow,” said Lanning.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WPL: 'It's about winning the big moments'
WPL: 'It's about winning the big moments'
Check out WPL 2024's full schedule
Check out WPL 2024's full schedule
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
WPL: 'Trying not to expect too much from ourselves'
WPL: 'Trying not to expect too much from ourselves'
Delhi salt biz stores used to hide 1 tonne meow-meow
Delhi salt biz stores used to hide 1 tonne meow-meow
Chepauk no longer a fortress for CSK: Mukund
Chepauk no longer a fortress for CSK: Mukund
Byju Raveendran, board members won't attend BYJU'S EGM
Byju Raveendran, board members won't attend BYJU'S EGM

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

WPL: Focus on young Indian stars as Mumbai face Delhi

WPL: Focus on young Indian stars as Mumbai face Delhi

SRK set to perform at WPL opening ceremony!

SRK set to perform at WPL opening ceremony!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances