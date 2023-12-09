Sreesanth's Claim Sparks Legal Notice

Photograph: Kind courtesy Legends League Cricket/X

The Legends League Cricket commissioner issued a legal notice to Shanthakumaran Sreesanth following the fast bowler's assertion that Gautam Gambhir had labeled him a 'fixer' during the Eliminator match between the India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, December 6.

The legal notice explicitly stated that Sreesanth had breached the terms of his contract within the T20 tournament.

Furthermore, it outlined that any discussions with the fast bowler would only commence after the removal of videos wherein he criticised Gambhir, thereby ensuring compliance with the league's established guidelines.

Although umpires submitted their report on the controversy, there was no mention of Sreesanth's accusations regarding being labelled a 'fixer.'

In response to the incident, Sreesanth released videos expressing his displeasure with Gambhir's behaviour on the field, stating that his former team-mate -- who is now a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Delhi -- was disrespectful and provoked him with harsh words.

Subsequently, during the LLC 2023 Qualifier 2 against the Manipal Tigers, where Gambhir was dismissed by a direct hit from Amitoze Singh, Sreesanth celebrated the dismissal on his Instagram story, praising the fielding effort with the words, 'Beautiful throw, well done @amitozesingh14.'