Rinku reveals what Dravid told him about batting

IMAGE: Rinku Singh says adjusting to the bounce of the pitch in Durban has called for more practice against pace bowling. Photograph: BCCI/Instagram

India's middle-order batter Rinku Singh feels the extra pace and bounce on offer on South African pitches will need a little more effort and practice to get used to.

Giving his assessment about the South African wickets after India's first practice session in Durban, Rinku, who played a vital role in India clinching the five-match T20I series series against Australia, said in a video posted on BCCI's Instagram handle, "When I battered here today, there was extra bounce here compared to Indian wickets. The pace is a bit more, so will practice against pace bowling."

India will play the first of their three T20Is against the Proteas here on Sunday and Rinku is expected to bat at the crucial No. 5 or No. 6 position.

He said that head coach Rahul Dravid had also asked him to just play his natural game and bat at No.5 or No.6

"The first practice session, I enjoyed it a lot because of the fine weather. Getting the opportunity to work with Rahul Dravid sir, so that was a good feeling. He told me to continue playing the way I do and continue believing in myself," Rinku told BCCI.tv.

"(He told me) to keep playing at No. 5 or 6. It is tough to play in that position, but keep pushing yourself and believe in yourself."

The hard-hitter from Uttar Pradesh added that batting in the two crucial positions since 2013 had given him the confidence to play a similar role for India.

"I have been playing for UP since 2013 at No. 5 or 6. So, I have got used to that position. I keep backing myself to play in that position because it is very tough to play in that position if 4-5 wickets are down," Rinku said.

"Then you have to build a partnership. So I keep telling myself, the more I can keep myself calm, the better it is (for me), and not to react," said Rinku.

He added that it is important to enjoy time out with fellow players to do well in cricket.

"We 4-5 players remain in a group. Me, Ravi (Bishnoi), Arshdeep (Singh), Avesh (Khan), Jitesh (Sharma). We enjoy each other's company, which is very important in cricket."

He also emphasised the need to remain fit in order to do well in cricket.