Kulkarni's all-round show seals India's seven-wicket win over Afghanistan

IMAGE: Indian players celebrate. Photograph: BCCI/X

Arshin Kulkarni starred with both bat and ball to enable India prevail over Afghanistan by seven wickets in their Asian Cricket Council Under-19 Asia Cup match in Dubai on Friday.

India skipper Uday Saharan opted to field as the three-pronged seam attack of Arshin Kulkarni (3/29), Raj Limbani (3/46) and left-arm quick Naman Tiwary (2/30) grabbed eight wickets between them to dismiss Afghanistan for 173.

Indian spin duo of Murugan Abhishek and Musheer Khan bagged one wicket each.

Opener Jamshid Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a steady 43 off 75 deliveries that included four boundaries.

He shared a 49-run second-wicket partnership with Sohil Khan (12).

In reply, India lost two quick wickets for 10 runs to be reduced to 32/2 inside eight overs.

But Kulkarni held fort and steered the side home with a responsible 105-ball 70 (4x4s).

The opener first shared a 44-run third-wicket stand with skipper Saharan (20; 49 balls) and then put together an unbroken 98-run fourth wicket partnership with Musheer Khan (48; 53b, 3x4s).

Brief Scores:

Afghanistan U-19: 173 all out in 50 overs (Jamshid Zardan 43; Arshin Kulkarni 3/29, Raj Limbani 3/46) lost to India U-19: 174 for 3 in 37.3 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 70, Musheer Khan 48) by seven wickets.