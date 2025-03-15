HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » WPL 2025 Final PIX: Harmanpreet rallies MI to 149

WPL 2025 Final PIX: Harmanpreet rallies MI to 149

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 15, 2025 22:36 IST

x

Images from the WPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur saved her best for the big day with a scintillating 44-ball 66 but Delhi Capitals did well enough to restrict Mumbai Indians to a fighting 149/7 in the WPL Final in Mumbai on Saturday.       

Marizanne Kapp (2/11 in 4 overs) was the pick of the DC bowlers while left-arm spinners Shree Charani (2/43 in 4 overs) and Jess Jonassen (2/26 in 3 overs) also got crucial wickets.

Put in to bat, MI started on a sedate note, courtesy of a fine spell Kapp in the Powerplay, to leave MI reeling on 22/2 after seven overs.

IMAGE: Marizanne Kapp celebrates the wicket of Yastika Bhatia. Photograph: BCCI

But, Harmanpreet effortlessly shifted gears from the onset, starting with a short-arm swat pull off Annabel Sutherland and then three fours off left-arm spinner Jonassen.

Cut above the rest of Indian women cricketers in terms of sheer quality, the manner in which the Indian skipper pierced the off-side field was a sight to behold.

She took on the opposition's most successful bowler of the tournament, Jonassen, who had to be taken off the attack by DC skipper Meg Lanning and the bowling changes suddenly didn't work.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her half-century. Photograph: BCCI

At the other end, tournament's highest run-getter Nat Sciver-Brunt (30 off 28 balls) completed her personal tally of 500 runs in this edition but for a change, played second fiddle, allowing Harmanpreet to enthrall the near-capacity Brabourne Stadium crowd that cheered her every stroke.

The duo added 89 in little over 10 overs but just when it looked that MI are setting themselves up for a big total, left-arm spinner Charani got Sciver-Brunt caught at square leg while trying to slog sweep.

Having recovered to 103/3, Mumbai Indians again collapsed to 118/6 in no time as Jonassen's twin blows in the 16th over increased pressure on Harmanpreet.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Hayley Matthews. Photograph: BCCI

First it was Amelia Kerr, who had a torrid run with the bat, caught in the deep and then Sajeevan Sajana's attempted slog sweep went haywire as she was trapped leg-before.

 

Finally, it was Sutherland, who got the MI skipper, who went for one shot too many as they ended at least 15 short of par score.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Rohit could continue as Test captain in England
Why Rohit could continue as Test captain in England
Kohli will play for India at LA 2028 Olympics if...
Kohli will play for India at LA 2028 Olympics if...
Don't get nervous: Kohli rubbishes retirement rumours
Don't get nervous: Kohli rubbishes retirement rumours
Kohli's Dashing New Look For IPL 2025
Kohli's Dashing New Look For IPL 2025
SEE: The Bumrahs turn 4!
SEE: The Bumrahs turn 4!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

webstory image 2

India Ahead Of US In 10 Largest Armies In The World

webstory image 3

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

VIDEOS

'I was beaten up, jailed in Assam', recalls Amit Shah3:35

'I was beaten up, jailed in Assam', recalls Amit Shah

Arjun Rampal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:30

Arjun Rampal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Vadodara car accident: Victim Vikas Kevlani rejects accused Rakshit Chaurasia's statement3:44

Vadodara car accident: Victim Vikas Kevlani rejects...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD