WPL 2025 Final PIX: Harmanpreet rallies MI to 149

Images from the WPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur saved her best for the big day with a scintillating 44-ball 66 but Delhi Capitals did well enough to restrict Mumbai Indians to a fighting 149/7 in the WPL Final in Mumbai on Saturday.



Marizanne Kapp (2/11 in 4 overs) was the pick of the DC bowlers while left-arm spinners Shree Charani (2/43 in 4 overs) and Jess Jonassen (2/26 in 3 overs) also got crucial wickets.



Put in to bat, MI started on a sedate note, courtesy of a fine spell Kapp in the Powerplay, to leave MI reeling on 22/2 after seven overs.

IMAGE: Marizanne Kapp celebrates the wicket of Yastika Bhatia. Photograph: BCCI

But, Harmanpreet effortlessly shifted gears from the onset, starting with a short-arm swat pull off Annabel Sutherland and then three fours off left-arm spinner Jonassen.



Cut above the rest of Indian women cricketers in terms of sheer quality, the manner in which the Indian skipper pierced the off-side field was a sight to behold.



She took on the opposition's most successful bowler of the tournament, Jonassen, who had to be taken off the attack by DC skipper Meg Lanning and the bowling changes suddenly didn't work.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates her half-century. Photograph: BCCI

At the other end, tournament's highest run-getter Nat Sciver-Brunt (30 off 28 balls) completed her personal tally of 500 runs in this edition but for a change, played second fiddle, allowing Harmanpreet to enthrall the near-capacity Brabourne Stadium crowd that cheered her every stroke.



The duo added 89 in little over 10 overs but just when it looked that MI are setting themselves up for a big total, left-arm spinner Charani got Sciver-Brunt caught at square leg while trying to slog sweep.



Having recovered to 103/3, Mumbai Indians again collapsed to 118/6 in no time as Jonassen's twin blows in the 16th over increased pressure on Harmanpreet.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians opener Hayley Matthews. Photograph: BCCI

First it was Amelia Kerr, who had a torrid run with the bat, caught in the deep and then Sajeevan Sajana's attempted slog sweep went haywire as she was trapped leg-before.

Finally, it was Sutherland, who got the MI skipper, who went for one shot too many as they ended at least 15 short of par score.