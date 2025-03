Photographs: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli debuted a stylish new haircut ahead of IPL 2025.



The RCB talisman opted for a sharp side fade complemented by his signature well-groomed beard, giving him a bold, modern look, styled by celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim.





'The G.O.A.T Energy! Fresh Snip For One & Only @virat.kohli Looking Razor Sharp!' said Hakim on Instagram.