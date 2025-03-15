HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kohli will play for India at LA 2028 Olympics if...

3 Minutes Read
March 15, 2025 21:08 IST

'I don't know, maybe if we're playing for the gold medal I might sneak in for one game, get the medal and come back home.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli said international T20 leagues around the world had played a big role in elevating the profile of cricket and ensuring it was showcased at the Olympic Games. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli welcomed the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and, although the Indian great will not be coaxed out of retirement for the showpiece, he said he believes a new generation of Indian athletes would be ready to strike gold.

Cricket, which enjoys a huge following in India and has a rapidly growing global audience, is returning to the Games after more than a century with a proposed six-team T20 format for men and women in Los Angeles.

Kohli, 36, who retired from the sport's shortest format last June after India's World Cup triumph, said international T20 leagues around the world had played a big role in elevating the profile of the sport and ensuring it was showcased at the Games.

"It's great, I mean, when I heard the news I was really happy about it," Kohli, who continues to play ODIs and Test cricket for India, said during the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit in Bengaluru on Saturday.

"It's happened and the amount of T20 cricket that has been played all over the world, the leagues that are played all over the world and the Indian Premier League have definitely played a massive role in that as well.

"It has got cricket to the stage where it's part of the Olympics. It's a great opportunity for some of our athletes to be able to taste it."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in October 2023 that cricket's inclusion for the first time since the 1900 Games had the potential to activate and engage new audiences, with the sport's worldwide fan base estimated at 2.5 billion people.

With millions of his own followers around the world and on social media, Kohli's presence at the Games would have played a huge role in boosting the sport.

But the batter, who continues to play T20 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, said there was little chance of him coming back to the national team in the format.

 

"I don't know, maybe if we're playing for the gold medal I might sneak in for one game, get the medal and come back home," Kohli said with a smile.

"No, but I think it's a great thing. To be Olympic champions would be an absolutely magnificent feeling. A first of its kind and I'm sure we'll be somewhere close to that."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
