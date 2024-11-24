'Would be great to be back at RCB'

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal was released by SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the mega auctions. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, India batter Mayank Agarawal expressed desire to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) once again, a franchise with which he started off his career in the cash-rich league.

The two-day IPL mega auction will take place in Jeddah on Sunday and Monday. Mayank, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

Speaking to ANI about the auction, Mayank said, "I think I am very excited. Having played IPL for so many years, I have the experience of playing for so many teams and having seen so many playing styles. That is something I would love to bring out in coming seasons."

"Playing for RCB would be lovely. Being a Bengaluru boy and having started my IPL journey with them, it would be great to be back. But I am a thorough professional, have played with a lot of teams. So I am looking forward to playing with any team. But RCB would be nice," he added.

In 127 IPL matches, Mayank has scored 2,661 runs at an average of 22.74, with a century and 13 fifties and best score of 106.