News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Would be great to be back at RCB'

'Would be great to be back at RCB'

Source: ANI
November 24, 2024 14:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mayank Agarwal was released by SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the mega auctions

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal was released by SunRisers Hyderabad ahead of the mega auctions. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, India batter Mayank Agarawal expressed desire to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) once again, a franchise with which he started off his career in the cash-rich league.

The two-day IPL mega auction will take place in Jeddah on Sunday and Monday. Mayank, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

 

Speaking to ANI about the auction, Mayank said, "I think I am very excited. Having played IPL for so many years, I have the experience of playing for so many teams and having seen so many playing styles. That is something I would love to bring out in coming seasons."

IPL auction purse

"Playing for RCB would be lovely. Being a Bengaluru boy and having started my IPL journey with them, it would be great to be back. But I am a thorough professional, have played with a lot of teams. So I am looking forward to playing with any team. But RCB would be nice," he added.

In 127 IPL matches, Mayank has scored 2,661 runs at an average of 22.74, with a century and 13 fifties and best score of 106.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Veterans
IPL Auction: Look Out For These Veterans
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
IPL Auction: Watch Out For These Stars!
IPL Auction: Watch Out For These Stars!
Intensity of FPI outflow reduces in Dec
Intensity of FPI outflow reduces in Dec
Verstappen vrooms to fourth title in Vegas
Verstappen vrooms to fourth title in Vegas
His name will be written in...: Raut slams Chandrachud
His name will be written in...: Raut slams Chandrachud
'Bumrah's Action Is Legal'
'Bumrah's Action Is Legal'

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
9 Players Who Could Light Up Auction
9 Players Who Could Light Up Auction
IPL Auction: 10 'Keepers to Watch Out For
IPL Auction: 10 'Keepers to Watch Out For

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances