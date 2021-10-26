Respect your players: Pakistan cricketer Rizwan tells trolls

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan has lent support to Indian supporter Mohammed Shami who has been at the receiving end of right-wing trolls after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Rizwan opened the batting with captain Babar Azam and guided Pakistan to the big win.

‘The kind of pressure, struggles & sacrifices a player has to go through for his country & his people is immeasurable. @MdShami11 is a star & indeed of the best bowlers in the world. Please respect your stars. This game should bring people together & not divide 'em #Shami #PAKvIND,’ Rizwan tweeted alongside a sketch of Shami made by rediff.com’s Dominic Xavier.

Shami bled 43 runs in his spell of 3.5 overs in the match and was later targetted by online abusers blaming him alone for India’s loss.

Shami later received support from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan Yuzvendra Chahal among others.

"When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," tweeted the iconic Tendulkar.