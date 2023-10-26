We've come out of such situations: Shadab ahead Pak's do or die match

IMAGE: Ahead of their must-win tie against South Africa, Shadab Khan said the team can turn it around in tough situations. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

A defeat against South Africa on Friday will virtually knock them out of the World Cup but Pakistan team is not thinking that option as yet with vice-captain Shadab Khan instead hoping for a return to winning ways for his side.

With just four points from five matches, it is a must-win game for Pakistan against South Africa at the Chepauk.

Shadab admitted do-or-die matches are generally pressure situations but said it could be different for some teams.

"It depends on individual and team. I think that reduces the pressure because you have no option, nothing to lose. If you lose, you're obviously out of tournament. So, the more positive things you bring to the match, the more you benefit," he said at the pre-match press conference.

"I think our team has come out of such situations and also performed well in such situations, and hopefully, from tomorrow, our winning streak will start."

Expectations from Pakistan have always been high, while situations like these are bound to create pressure on the side. They have been found wanting in all the departments of the game, leading to criticisms from many quarters.

Shadab feels if someone is under performing, he will have to face the reality.

"You should accept reality - if you are not able to perform, then you should be honest with yourself. Because you know best about yourself - maybe no one else knows about me.

"So, I think you should analyse yourself. You should have an honest opinion about yourself. Talk to yourself.

"Criticising is the easiest thing, and anyone can do it - that should make no difference. What is written for us, that has to happen."

Pakistan's slow bowling department has been struggling with four spinners taking just six wickets in five matches. On the same note, Shadab, who is generally a leg-spinner, was seen undergoing off-spin bowling practice at the optional net session on Wednesday.

Asked about any plan behind his bowling practice, Shadab said, "It's just an experiment. I was just bowling the warm-up balls. That's it. It's nothing serious."

Notably, Mohammad Nawaz could replace Usama Mir in the playing XI for Friday's game.

Pakistan's fast-bowling unit has also not made any significant impact. Although the pacers have grabbed 26 wickets in five matches, they have struggled to maintain consistency.

Explaining the situation, Shadab said, "These fast bowlers, they performed very well in the last couple of years for us and everywhere they played. So, we have faith in them.

"But, the main concern is like everyone is going (struggling) at the same time. That's a problem we are getting. We are struggling as a unit.

"Hopefully, it's changed tomorrow, and everyone starts on the right track," he signed off.