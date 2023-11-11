News
Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Very disappointed but keen to lead in rebuilding phase: Babar Azam

Source: PTI
November 11, 2023 22:32 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup semifinals for the third consecutive time. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pakistan captain Babar Azam didn't hide his disappointment after a humiliating 93-run defeat to England in their last World Cup game in Kolkata on Saturday but hinted that he would like to lead the national team during its rebuilding phase in white-ball cricket.

"We will sit together and take stock. We'll take positives from this and discuss mistakes. I'm keen to lead the rebuild," Babar said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

 

Pakistan couldn't qualify for the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup for the third consecutive time.

"Yes, very disappointed with the performance. If we had won the South Africa match, it could have been a different story. But yes, have made mistakes in bowling, batting and fielding," Babar summed up his team's campaign where they lost five out of nine games.

IMAGE: Pakistan’s World Cup campaign ended with a defeat at the hands of defending champions England. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Babar admitted that his spinners -- Mohammed Nawaz and Shadab Khan -- not taking wickets in middle overs became crucial.

"We conceded a few too many runs. We bowled a few loose deliveries towards the end. And our spinners' aren't taking wickets, which doesn't help. That has a big effect because you need to take wickets in the middle overs."

Source: PTI
