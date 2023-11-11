Pak knocked out of World Cup; India-NZ semis confirmed

IMAGE: Even if Pakistan beat England in their final league game, they will be unable to get to fourth in the standing. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pakistan has been officially knocked out of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 after failing to achieve the nearly impossible task of improving their net run rate compared to New Zealand.

In order to secure a spot in the semi-finals, Pakistan needed to chase down England's score in 6.3 overs, but they were unsuccessful in surpassing New Zealand in the net run rate.

Even with a potential victory against England in their final league game, Pakistan won't be able to climb to fourth in the standings, ensuring that New Zealand secures a spot in the semi-finals.

As a result, the first semi-final in Mumbai on November 15 will feature India against New Zealand, while the second semi-final in Kolkata on November 16 will see Australia taking on South Africa.